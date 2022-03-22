Exploring Metaverse Cryptocurrencies

The term "metaverse" has its origins in the 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash authored by Neal Stephenson, and was coined to blend the words "meta" meaning beyond or transcending and "universe" connoting all of space, time and contents.

But the Big Bang explosion of Metaverse into the world's cynosure and thereby to enterprising corporate wallets happened much later. Perhaps somewhere near October 2021 when global social media giant Facebook took the plunge and decided to rebrand to Meta Platforms.

Metaverse represents shared virtual environments, typically created by the combination of augmented reality, virtually-enhanced physical reality, and the internet. The term covers games, workplace tools and even community platforms. The euphoria surrounding metaverse has seen many businesses plunge into the space to innovate, pioneer and to leverage the overlap between physical lives and digital lives.

Cryptocurrencies are the money in any metaverse. Cryptos serve as both store of value and as medium of exchange in these virtual worlds. Each metaverse has its own coin. They are used for paying for real estate, NFT, digital avatars and more.

The recent uptick in metaverse frenzy can be gauged from the fact that currently there are more than 200 metaverse-related cryptocurrencies ranked by coinmarketcap.com. In early November last year, the number of such cryptos was less than 100.

According to coinmarketcap.com, metaverse-related cryptocurrencies currently command a market capitalization of close to $30 billion, or 1.54 percent of the $1.94 trillion global cryptocurrency market. The 5 top ranking metaverse cryptocurrencies viz MANA, SAND, AXS, APE and THETA also enjoy a place among the top 50 cryptocurrencies in the order of market capitalization.

The top ranked cryptocurrency in the metaverse space is Decentraland's MANA. MANA is an ERC-20 token (a scripting standard used in the Ethereum blockchain) that can be used to buy land and other digital goods and services in the blockchain-based virtual world Decentraland. In this virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications.

In Decentraland, land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. The land can be acquired by spending the MANA token. The land is permanently owned by the community, and the ownership is claimed on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Land owners control what content is published to their portion of land, be it static 3D scenes or interactive systems such as games.

MANA currently enjoys a market capitalization of $4.5 billion. The current circulating supply of the token is around 1.84 billion.

Wall Street Bank JPMorgan recently opened a lounge in Decentraland and released a paper exploring how businesses can find opportunities in the growing metaverse. IMA Financial, a top U.S. insurance broker also announced plans to start selling NFT insurance in this virtual land.

The second most valuable metaverse cryptocurrency SAND relates to The Sandbox metaverse. SAND is an ERC-20 utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the basis for transactions within The Sandbox. The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain. Sandbox seeks to offer a deeply immersive metaverse in which players could create virtual worlds and games collaboratively and without central authority.

The SAND token enjoys a market capitalization of $3.6 billion. The circulating supply of 1.1 billion is almost 38 percent of the total supply of 3 billion.

A few days back, financial services major HSBC announced purchase of virtual land in Sandbox's Metaverse. Using the metaverse route of immersive technologies that combine augmented reality, virtual reality and extended reality, HSBC is aiming to create innovative brand experiences that are educational, inclusive and accessible.

The third most valuable metaverse cryptocurrency is Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), the governance token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem. Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game that is partially owned and operated by its players.

AXS currently enjoys a market capitalization of $3.2 billion. The current circulating supply of the token is around 60.9 million.

Ranking fourth in the metaverse crypto category published by coinmarketcap.com is APE, an ERC-20 token used within the Bored Ape NFT ecosystem. The coin debuted on March 17, 2022.

With a circulating supply of 0.28 billion and market capitalization of $3.1 billion, the coin has leaped to become the fourth most valuable metaverse cryptocurrency, ranked immediately behind MANA, SAND and AXS.

Theta Network (THETA), Stacks (STX), Enjin Coin (ENJ), are the other metaverse cryptocurrencies ranked among the top 100 in the overall cryptocurrency universe. These 7 cryptos together constitute close to 70 percent of the market capitalization of the metaverse category.

According to a Bloomberg Intelligence report published in December 2021, Metaverse may be the next tech platform. The Metaverse market may reach $783.3 billion in 2024 vs. $478.7 billion in 2020 representing a compound annual growth rate of 13.1 percent.

A traversable digital world undoubtedly adds to the immersive experience that Metaverse promises. It could perhaps also be the way through which people will experience Web3 or the next generation of the Internet.

It is the promise that metaverse holds that is providing momentum to the more than 200 cryptocurrencies in this category. As the race for technological leadership of metaverse intensifies, the race for supremacy of the respective crypto avatars too would intensify.

It however remains to be seen whether leadership would be a sine qua non for crypto market dominance as well.

