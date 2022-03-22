Eurozone Current Account Surplus Remains Unchanged

The eurozone current account surplus remained unchanged in January, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The current account surplus held steady at EUR 23 billion in January. In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 38 billion. The expected level was EUR 24.3 billion.

The surpluses on services and goods trade and primary income were partly offset by a deficit in the secondary income.

The trade in goods showed a surplus of EUR 14 billion compared to December's EUR 11 billion surplus. Meanwhile, the surplus on trade in services decreased to EUR 16 billion from EUR 18 billion.

Primary income decreased to EUR 6 billion from EUR 7 billion. At the same time, the shortfall on secondary income narrowed to EUR 13 billion from EUR 14 billion.

In twelve months to January, the current account surplus totaled EUR 294 billion, or 2.4 percent of GDP, up from EUR 247 billion or 2.2 percent a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

