logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Ireland Wholesale Price Inflation Slows In February

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Ireland's wholesale prices rose for the fourth straight month in February, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The manufacturing industries output price index increased 2.8 percent annually in February, following a 3.5 percent rise in January. The pace of inflation slowed for a second straight month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.1 percent in February, same as in the previous month.

Prices for export sales rose 0.4 percent monthly in February and grew 2.6 percent from a year ago.

Prices for home sales declined 2.0 percent monthly in February and gained 6.2 percent from the previous year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap