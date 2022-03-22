South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Extend Tuesday's Gains

The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one day after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 85 points or 3.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests right at the 2,710-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, extending mostly solid momentum with support from the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, stocks, oil companies and industrials.

For the day, the index advanced 23.95 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 2,710.00 after trading between 2,686.58 and 2,712.14. Volume was 468.54 million shares worth 8.4 trillion won. There were 578 gainers and 257 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 1.31 percent, while KB Financial and POSCO both rallied 2.09 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.69 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.57 percent, LG Electronics advanced 0.81 percent, SK Hynix strengthened 1.23 percent, Naver was up 0.15 percent, Samsung SDI gathered 0.99 percent, LG Chem added 0.41 percent, Lotte Chemical shed 0.49 percent, S-Oil spiked 1.94 percent, SK Innovation soared 3.41 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.18 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.10 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 2.97 percent and Kia Motors improved 1.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session, erasing losses from the previous day.

The Dow spiked 254.47 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 34,807.46, while the NASDAQ surged 270.36 points or 1.95 percent to end at 14,108.82 and the S&P 500 climbed 50.43 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,511.61.

The rebound on Wall Street came as stocks resumed the strong upward move seen last week following Monday's brief pause in the recovery rally. The Dow had closed higher for five straight sessions before Monday's drop, and the NASDAQ had soared more than 9 percent after hitting its lowest closing level in over a year last week.

Traders still largely shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments a day earlier suggesting the central bank may raise interest rates more aggressively; a rate hike in May has already largely been priced in.

Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, weighed down by reports that European Union foreign ministers are split on the issue of banning Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled lower by $0.36 or 0.3 percent at $111.76 a barrel on the expiration day.

