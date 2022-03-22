Singapore Shares Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Wednesday

The Singapore stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 120 points or 3.9 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,350-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, extending mostly solid momentum with support from the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly lower on Tuesday, nudged into the red by weakness from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index dipped 5.34 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 3,350.17 after trading between 3,343.42 and 3,365.60. Volume was 1.56 billion shares worth 1.35 billion Singapore dollars. There were 264 gainers and 180 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust tumbled 1.79 percent, while City Developments added 0.54 percent, Dairy Farm International soared 1.99 percent, DBS Group dropped 0.45 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.64 percent, Hongkong Land and Singapore Exchange both dipped 0.20 percent, Keppel Corp eased 0.16 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust retreated 1.58 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust slumped 0.54 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.25 percent, SATS sank 0.50 percent, SembCorp Industries jumped 0.77 percent, Singapore Airlines shed 0.39 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rallied 0.74 percent, Thai Beverage declined 1.45 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.22 percent, Wilmar International surged 2.77 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 1.45 percent and Ascendas REIT, Singapore Press Holdings, SingTel and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session, erasing losses from the previous day.

The Dow spiked 254.47 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 34,807.46, while the NASDAQ surged 270.36 points or 1.95 percent to end at 14,108.82 and the S&P 500 climbed 50.43 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,511.61.

The rebound on Wall Street came as stocks resumed the strong upward move seen last week following Monday's brief pause in the recovery rally. The Dow had closed higher for five straight sessions before Monday's drop, and the NASDAQ had soared more than 9 percent after hitting its lowest closing level in over a year last week.

Traders still largely shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments a day earlier suggesting the central bank may raise interest rates more aggressively; a rate hike in May has already largely been priced in.

Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, weighed down by reports that European Union foreign ministers are split on the issue of banning Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled lower by $0.36 or 0.3 percent at $111.76 a barrel on the expiration day.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide February numbers for consumer prices later today, with overall inflation tipped to 4ise 4.2 percent on year, up from 4.0 percent in January. Core CPI is expected to rise to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent a month earlier.

