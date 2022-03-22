Taiwan Shares Expected To Resume Upward Climb

The Taiwan stock market gave up less than a single point on Tuesday, but that was enough to halt the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 635 points or 3.9 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,560-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, extending mostly solid momentum with support from the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished barely lower on Tuesday as losses from the stocks were mitigated by support from the financials.

For the day, the index eased 0.65 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 17,559.71 after trading between 17,468.55 and 17,573.29.

Among the actives, Mega Financial strengthened 1.35 percent, while CTBC Financial advanced 0.88 percent, First Financial collected 0.74 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.80 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.51 percent, Hon Hai Precision lost 0.48 percent, Largan Precision sank 0.75 percent, MediaTek fell 0.31 percent, Delta Electronics added 0.38 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.10 percent, Taiwan Cement eased 0.10 percent, Nan Ya Plastics perked 0.33 percent and United Microelectronics Corporation, Catcher Technology, Cathay Financial, Fubon Financial and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session, erasing losses from the previous day.

The Dow spiked 254.47 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 34,807.46, while the NASDAQ surged 270.36 points or 1.95 percent to end at 14,108.82 and the S&P 500 climbed 50.43 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,511.61.

The rebound on Wall Street came as stocks resumed the strong upward move seen last week following Monday's brief pause in the recovery rally. The Dow had closed higher for five straight sessions before Monday's drop, and the NASDAQ had soared more than 9 percent after hitting its lowest closing level in over a year last week.

Traders still largely shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments a day earlier suggesting the central bank may raise interest rates more aggressively; a rate hike in May has already largely been priced in.

Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, weighed down by reports that European Union foreign ministers are split on the issue of banning Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled lower by $0.36 or 0.3 percent at $111.76 a barrel on the expiration day.

Closer to home, Taiwan will see February figures for industrial production and retail sales later today; in January, industrial output was up 10.0 percent on year and retail sales climbed an annual 6.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis