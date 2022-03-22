Indonesia Stock Market Has Solid Lead For Wednesday

The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, collecting more than 45 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,000-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, extending mostly solid momentum with support from the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the cement and resource stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index gained 45.64 points or 0.66 percent to finish at 7,000.82 after trading between 6,968.20 and 7,003.26.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.46 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia lost 0.62 percent, Bank Central Asia increased 0.32 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.33 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia improved 1.09 percent, Indosat tanked 2.33 percent, Indocement rallied 2.12 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 1.14 percent, Indofood Suskes gained 0.84 percent, United Tractors added 0.79 percent, Astra International was down 0.38 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations slumped 0.83 percent, Astra Agro Lestari spiked 3.78 percent, Aneka Tambang skyrocketed 8.05 percent, Vale Indonesia surged 6.95 percent, Timah soared 6.95 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 1.69 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia and Energi Mega Persada were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session, erasing losses from the previous day.

The Dow spiked 254.47 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 34,807.46, while the NASDAQ surged 270.36 points or 1.95 percent to end at 14,108.82 and the S&P 500 climbed 50.43 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,511.61.

The rebound on Wall Street came as stocks resumed the strong upward move seen last week following Monday's brief pause in the recovery rally. The Dow had closed higher for five straight sessions before Monday's drop, and the NASDAQ had soared more than 9 percent after hitting its lowest closing level in over a year last week.

Traders still largely shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments a day earlier suggesting the central bank may raise interest rates more aggressively; a rate hike in May has already largely been priced in.

Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, weighed down by reports that European Union foreign ministers are split on the issue of banning Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled lower by $0.36 or 0.3 percent at $111.76 a barrel on the expiration day.

