Higher Open Expected For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 8 points or 0.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,675-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, extending mostly solid momentum with support from the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index rose 4.00 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 1,677.87 after trading between 1,670.55 and 1,680.00. Volume was 27.102 billion shares worth 81.863 billion baht. There were 1,047 decliners and 719 gainers, with 567 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport sank 0.77 percent, while Asset World added 0.40 percent, Banpu jumped 1.82 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 1.11 percent, Bangkok Medical dropped 0.97 percent, Bangkok Expressway tumbled 1.71 percent, B. Grimm tanked 2.14 percent, BTS shed 0.54 percent, CP All Public declined 1.49 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods rose 0.41 percent, Energy Absolute soared 4.18 percent, IRPC improved 1.13 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.32 percent, Krung Thai Card stumbled 1.60 percent, PTT Oil & Retail advanced 0.99 percent, PTT perked 0.64 percent, PTT Exploration and Production spiked 3.08 percent, PTT Global Chemical gained 0.50 percent, Siam Commercial Bank skidded 1.31 percent, Siam Concrete increased 0.79 percent, SCG Packaging slumped 2.18 percent, True Corporation rallied 2.82 percent, TTB Bank lost 0.76 percent and Advanced Info, Gulf and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the session, erasing losses from the previous day.

The Dow spiked 254.47 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 34,807.46, while the NASDAQ surged 270.36 points or 1.95 percent to end at 14,108.82 and the S&P 500 climbed 50.43 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,511.61.

The rebound on Wall Street came as stocks resumed the strong upward move seen last week following Monday's brief pause in the recovery rally. The Dow had closed higher for five straight sessions before Monday's drop, and the NASDAQ had soared more than 9 percent after hitting its lowest closing level in over a year last week.

Traders still largely shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments a day earlier suggesting the central bank may raise interest rates more aggressively; a rate hike in May has already largely been priced in.

Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, weighed down by reports that European Union foreign ministers are split on the issue of banning Russian oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April settled lower by $0.36 or 0.3 percent at $111.76 a barrel on the expiration day.

Closer to home, Thailand will release February data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are predicted to rise 19.0 percent on year, slowing from 20.5 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 10.4 percent, up from 8.0 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $1.5 billion following the $2.5 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Market Analysis