logo
Breaking News
  

Russian Oil Ban Debate, Pause In Bond Sell-off, Ukraine Stalemate Drive World Markets

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
stock march23 lt

Here is a snapshot of the global markets across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Russia's closure of a Kazakh oil pipeline ahead of the EU, NATO and G7 meetings, record-high inflation in the U.K., a pause in bond sell-off etc are the top developments moving markets. Asian stocks finished with gains. European benchmarks are mostly in negative territory. American stock futures indicate losses on opening. The Dollar Index edged up from the previous close. Bond yields eased after surging in response to the Fed's hints of larger interest rate hikes. Crude prices continued to gain as a draw in U.S. inventories exacerbated supply concerns triggered by fears of further bans on Russian oil. Safe-haven demand for Gold was boosted as no good news emerged from the east European warfront. Cryptocurrencies are mildly negative.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,721.60, down 0.25%
S&P 500 (US500) at 4,496.90 down 0.33%
Germany's DAX at 14,424.65, down 0.34%
U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,497.56, up 0.28%
France's CAC 40 at 6,639.78, down 0.29%
Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,905.26, down 0.53%
Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,040.16, up 3%
Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,377.90, up 0.50%
China's Shanghai Composite at 3,271.03, up 0.34%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,154.08, up 1.21%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1004, down 0.21%
GBPUSD at 1.3228 down 0.26%
USDJPY at 121.00, up 0.17%
AUDUSD at 0.7480, up 0.17%
USDCAD at 1.2585, up 0.14%
Dollar Index at 98.64, up 0.15%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.362%, down 0.61%
Germany at 0.4745%, down 6.23%
France at 0.927%, down 4.04%
U.K. at 1.6735%, down 2.08%
Japan at 0.220%, down 2.22%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $111.31, up 1.87%
Brent Oil Futures (May) at $117.96, up 2.15%
Gold Futures (April) at $1,930.60, up 0.47%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $42,155.73, down 0.76%
Ethereum at $2,953.69, down 1.69%
BNB at $402.39, down 0.63%
XRP at $0.8246, down 2.49%
Terra at $93.04, down 0.03%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
General Mills Q3 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; Boosts FY22 Outlook
Branded food company General Mills, Inc. reported Wednesday a profit for the third quarter that increased 11 percent from last year, driven primarily by a lower adjusted tax rate and lower net interest expense. Adjusted earnings per share topped analysts' estimates and quarterly net sales met it. The company raised its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2022.
Farm Fresh Recalls TWA Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms
Vernon, California-based Farm Fresh Produce LLC is recalling all of the 14.11 ounce packages of TWA Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recalled Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms comes in clear plastic package marked with UPC6957937481850.
Sandoz Recalls Orphenadrine Citrate ER Tablets
Sandoz Inc., a generic and biosimilar medicines unit of French drug major Novartis, is recalling 13 lots of oral pain management drug Orphenadrine Citrate 100 mg Extended Release or ER tablets due to the presence of a probable human carcinogen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Orphenadrine Citrate ER Tablets are used as an adjunct to rest, physical therapy and other measures ...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap