Russian Oil Ban Debate, Pause In Bond Sell-off, Ukraine Stalemate Drive World Markets

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Russia's closure of a Kazakh oil pipeline ahead of the EU, NATO and G7 meetings, record-high inflation in the U.K., a pause in bond sell-off etc are the top developments moving markets. Asian stocks finished with gains. European benchmarks are mostly in negative territory. American stock futures indicate losses on opening. The Dollar Index edged up from the previous close. Bond yields eased after surging in response to the Fed's hints of larger interest rate hikes. Crude prices continued to gain as a draw in U.S. inventories exacerbated supply concerns triggered by fears of further bans on Russian oil. Safe-haven demand for Gold was boosted as no good news emerged from the east European warfront. Cryptocurrencies are mildly negative.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,721.60, down 0.25%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,496.90 down 0.33%

Germany's DAX at 14,424.65, down 0.34%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,497.56, up 0.28%

France's CAC 40 at 6,639.78, down 0.29%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,905.26, down 0.53%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,040.16, up 3%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,377.90, up 0.50%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,271.03, up 0.34%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,154.08, up 1.21%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1004, down 0.21%

GBPUSD at 1.3228 down 0.26%

USDJPY at 121.00, up 0.17%

AUDUSD at 0.7480, up 0.17%

USDCAD at 1.2585, up 0.14%

Dollar Index at 98.64, up 0.15%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.362%, down 0.61%

Germany at 0.4745%, down 6.23%

France at 0.927%, down 4.04%

U.K. at 1.6735%, down 2.08%

Japan at 0.220%, down 2.22%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $111.31, up 1.87%

Brent Oil Futures (May) at $117.96, up 2.15%

Gold Futures (April) at $1,930.60, up 0.47%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $42,155.73, down 0.76%

Ethereum at $2,953.69, down 1.69%

BNB at $402.39, down 0.63%

XRP at $0.8246, down 2.49%

Terra at $93.04, down 0.03%

