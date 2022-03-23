Poland Jobless Rate Remains Stable In February

Poland's jobless rate remained unchanged in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.5 percent in February, the same as seen in January. This was in line with economists' expectations.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent.

The number of newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 92,900 in February from 114,500 in the previous month.

The number of youth unemployed, which is applied to below 25 age group, declined to 103,000 in February from 105,300 in the previous month.

