U.S. Stocks Remain Mostly Lower After Early Pullback

After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks remain mostly lower in afternoon trading on Wednesday. With the pullback on the day, the major averages have partly offset the strong gains posted in the previous session.

The Nasdaq briefly turned positive in mid-day trading but has since rejoined its counterparts in the red. The Dow is down 394.21 points or 1.1 percent at 34,413.25, the Nasdaq is down 107.53 points or 0.8 percent at 14,001.28 and the S&P 500 is down 41.73 points or 0.9 percent at 4,469.88.

Lingering concerns about the ongoing war in Ukraine have contributed to the pullback on Wall Street along with a spike by the price of crude oil.

In the first day as the front-month contract, crude for May delivery is surging $4.63 to $113.90 a barrel after falling $0.70 to $109.27 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday.

The jump in the price of crude oil comes after a report from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended March 18th versus expectations for a slight increase.

A separate report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude oil inventories decreased by 2.5 million barrels last week.

Traders may also be cashing in on some of the recent strength in the , as stocks have moved notably higher in five out of the last six sessions.

The recovery rally has helped lift the major averages well off their recent lows, although traders may be wary of continuing to buy stocks amid worries about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, inflation and higher interest rates.

Sector News

Housing stocks continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading, resulting in a 2.7 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

The weakness in the sector comes after the Commerce Department released a report unexpectedly showing a continued decrease in new home sales in the month of February.

The report showed new home sales slumped by 2.0 percent to an annual rate of 772,000 in February after plunging by 8.4 percent to a revised rate of 788,000 in January.

The continued decline surprised economists, who had expected new home sales to jump by 1.1 percent to a rate of 810,000 from the 801,000 originally reported for the previous month.

Financial stocks are also giving back ground along with treasury yields, with the KBW Bank Index down by 2.7 percent and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index down 2 percent.

Semiconductor, biotechnology and care stocks have also come under pressure over the course of the session, while energy stocks are moving higher along with the price of crude oil.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shot up by 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks moved mostly lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have shown a notable move to the upside over the course of the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 4.9 basis points at 2.324 percent.

