U.S. Stocks Pull Back Sharply Amid Spike In Oil Prices

Following the strong upward move seen in the previous session, stocks showed a significant move back to the downside during trading on Wednesday. With the pullback on the day, the major averages largely offset yesterday's gains.

The major averages ended the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 448.96 points or 1.3 percent to 34,358.50, the Nasdaq tumbled 186.21 points or 1.3 percent to 13,922.60 and the S&P 500 slumped 55.37 points or 1.2 percent to 4,456.24.

Lingering concerns about the ongoing war in Ukraine have contributed to the pullback on Wall Street along with a spike by the price of crude oil.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to impose further sanctions on Russia during his trip to Europe this week.

In the first day as the front-month contract, crude for May delivery spiked $5.66 to $114.93 a barrel after falling $0.70 to $109.27 a barrel a barrel on Tuesday.

The jump in the price of crude oil came after a report from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended March 18th versus expectations for a slight increase.

A separate report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude oil inventories decreased by 2.5 million barrels last week.

Traders may also have been cashing in on some of the recent strength in the , as stocks moved notably higher in five out of the six previous sessions.

The recovery rally has helped lift the major averages well off their recent lows, although traders may be wary of continuing to buy stocks amid worries about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, inflation and higher interest rates.

Sector News

Housing stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the session, resulting in a 3.2 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

The weakness in the sector came after the Commerce Department released a report unexpectedly showing a continued decrease in new home sales in the month of February.

The report showed new home sales slumped by 2.0 percent to an annual rate of 772,000 in February after plunging by 8.4 percent to a revised rate of 788,000 in January.

The continued decline surprised economists, who had expected new home sales to jump by 1.1 percent to a rate of 810,000 from the 801,000 originally reported for the previous month.

Banking stocks also gave back ground along with treasury yields, with the KBW Bank Index plunging by 2.8 percent after jumping by 2.3 percent on Tuesday.

Substantial weakness also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 2.5 percent slump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Biotechnology, brokerage and networking stocks also came under pressure on the day, while gold and oil stocks moved higher along with the prices of their associated commodities.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shot up by 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks moved mostly lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries showed a notable move back to the upside over the course of the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 5.2 basis points to 2.321 percent.

Looking Ahead

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to a pair of reports on durable goods orders and weekly jobless claims.

