FSIS Warns Against RTE Salad Containing Meat And Poultry Products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public alert for ready-to-eat or RTE salad containing meat and poultry products citing misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the agency, the salad dressing component of RTE salad products containing meat and poultry may contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product labels.

The affected products include 12-oz. plastic container of "Charlie's DELIVERED FRESH DAILY SOUTHWEST SALAD" with best by dates 3/15/22 through 3/24/22, that may include Thai-style salad dressing, which contains undeclared peanut and wheat.

The alert is also given for 12-oz. plastic container of "Charlie's DELIVERED FRESH DAILY CHICKEN BLT SALAD" with best by dates 3/15/22 through 3/24/22, that may include Thai-style salad dressing, which contains undeclared peanut.

The agency has also warned against 11-oz. plastic container of "Signature Café THAI Style Salad with White Meat Chicken" with best by dates 3/15/22 through 3/24/22, that may include BBQ Ranch salad dressing, which contains undeclared egg and milk.

The salad products were produced March 8 to March 17, 2022, and bear establishment number "P-38458" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and food service locations in Alaska.

The affect products are no longer available for sale, but the FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint that incorrect salad dressing was included in the salad packaging.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

In early March, FSIS warned against RTE chicken salad produced by R & G Fine Foods, Inc. for possible presence of hard plastic, as well as various RTE meat products containing a Food and Drug Administration-regulated seasoning mix that has been recalled by its producer.

