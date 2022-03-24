Finland Producer Price Inflation Lowest Since November

Finland's producer price inflation eased to the lowest in three months in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Producer prices rose 22.4 percent year-on-year in February, after a 23.4 percent increase in January.

Domestic producer prices rose 19.4 percent annually following a 21.9 percent increase in the previous month.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to higher prices of oil products, basic metals, paper and paper products from February last year.

Import prices grew 23.9 percent annually in February and export prices rose 25.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 0.9 percent in February, following a 1.5 percent growth in the prior month.

