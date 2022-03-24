Czech Economic Confidence Weakens In March

The Czech Republic's economic confidence weakened for the first time in four months in March and consumer confidence decreased to the lowest since January 2013 as the economic expectations deteriorated sharply, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The economic sentiment index fell to 96.6 in March from 99.2 in February.

The confidence index decreased to 99.5 in March from 100.7 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index weakened to a three-month low of 93.9 in March from 98.3 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction fell to 123.8 from 128.9 in the prior month, while that for trade fell to 101.9 from 103.4.

The consumer confidence index fell to 82.4 in March from 91.7 a month ago. This was the lowest since the beginning of 2013, the statistical office said.

