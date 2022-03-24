Norway Jobless Rate Falls In January

Norway's jobless rate declined slightly in January and employment increased, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell 3.2 percent in January from 3.6 percent in October.

The unemployment rate for January indicates the average for December to February and that for October, reflects the average for September to November.

The unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in December

The number of unemployed persons fell to 92,000 in January from 105,000 in October, the agency said.

The number of employed persons increased to 2.814 million in January from 2.796 million in October.

