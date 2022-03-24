Thai Stock Market May Challenge Resistance At 1,700 Points

The Thai stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 8 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,680-point plateau and it's predicted to extend its winning streak on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher on continued upward momentum following heavy selling earlier this month. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financials.

For the day, the index rose 2.94 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 1,680.89 after trading between 1,675.19 and 1,685.12. Volume was 24.809 billion shares worth 66.566 billion baht. There were 1,083 decliners and 594 gainers, with 646 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rallied 2.21 percent, while Thailand Airport gained 0.78 percent, Asset World strengthened 1.63 percent, Banpu advanced 0.89 percent, Bangkok Bank shed 0.36 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.58 percent, BTS Group improved 0.55 percent, CP All Public sank 0.77 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods increased 0.42 percent, Energy Absolute lost 0.53 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.63 percent, Krung Thai Card dropped 0.82 percent, PTT Oil & Retail climbed 1.00 percent, PTT perked 0.64 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gathered 1.32 percent, PTT Global Chemical jumped 1.48 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was up 0.44 percent, Siam Concrete rose 0.26 percent, TTB Bank slumped 0.77 percent and Bangkok Dusit Medical, Total Access Communication, Gulf, IRPC, Krung Thai Bank, SCG Packaging and True Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, erasing losses from the previous session.

The Dow spiked 349.44 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 34,707.94, while the NASDAQ jumped 269.23 points or 1.93 percent to end at 14,191.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 63.92 points or 1.43 percent to close at 4,520.16.

The support om Wall Street came as express some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Traders also kept an eye on developments out of Europe, where President Joe Biden is meeting with U.S. allies in Brussels. The Biden administration has imposed additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting dozens of Russian defense companies, 328 members of the Russian State Duma, and the head of Russia's largest financial institution.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over 50 years in the week ended March 19. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled more than expected in February

Crude oil prices showed a notable move to the downside on Thursday after Iran hinted it may be close to getting a new nuclear deal with the U.S. via negotiations in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude for May delivery tumbled $2.59 or 2.3 percent to $112.34 a barrel.

