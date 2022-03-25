Sweden Producer Price Inflation Lowest In 4 Months

Sweden's producer price inflation eased to the lowest in four months in February, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

The producer price index for the domestic market rose 17.5 percent year-on-year in February, after an 18.1 percent growth in January. This was the lowest since October last year, when prices rose 16.8 percent.

Total producer prices rose 19.3 percent annually after a 19.8 percent increase in the previous month.

Import prices increased 24.3 percent yearly in February, which was the highest in 30 years. Import prices rose 2.7 percent from a month ago, driven by higher crude oil prices.

Export prices grew 21.0 percent annually in February and increased 1.7 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices for the domestic market rose 0.7 percent in February.

The latest monthly rise was offset by lower prices for electricity in all , but the electricity prices remained at a high level, the agency said.

