U.S. Stocks May See Further Upside In Early Trading

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks likely to extend the strong upward move seen in the previous session.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes as the U.S. and the European Union have signed an agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas to reduce reliance on Russian supply.

Crude oil futures price trading lower on Friday morning in global , expecting the release of oil reserves from the U.S. and other major allies. Currently, Russia is providing around 40 percent of gas required for the European Union.

Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday, offsetting the pullback seen in the previous sessions. With the strong move back to the upside, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the session at their best closing levels in over a month.

The major averages all reached new highs going into the close of trading. The Dow jumped 349.33 points or 1 percent to 34,707.94, the Nasdaq surged 269.24 points or 1.9 percent to 14,191.84 and the S&P 500 shot up 63.92 points or 1.4 percent to 4,520.16.

The rebound on Wall Street came as stocks extended the see-saw performance shown by the markets over the past few sessions.

The volatility seen in recent sessions comes as traders express some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recovery rally seen last week.

The major averages climbed well off their recent lows last week but have had some trouble sustaining the rebound amid continued concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation and interest rates.

Traders also kept an eye on any developments out of Europe, where President Joe Biden is meeting with U.S. allies in Brussels.

The Biden administration has imposed additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting dozens of Russian defense companies, 328 members of the Russian State Duma, and the head of Russia's largest financial institution.

With Europe depending heavily on Russian gas for heating and power generation, the European Union is split on whether to sanction Russia's energy sector.

Buying interest may also have been generated in reaction to a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over 50 years in the week ended March 19th.

The report showed initial jobless claims slid to 187,000, a decrease of 28,000 from the previous week's revised level of 215,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 212,000 from the 214,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the bigger than expected decrease, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting 182,000 in September 1969.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Commerce Department showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled by much more than expected in the month of February amid a sharp pullback in orders for transportation equipment.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders slumped by 2.2 percent in February after jumping by 1.6 percent in January. Economists had expected durable goods orders to dip by 0.5 percent.

Excluding the steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders fell by 0.6 percent in February after climbing by 0.8 percent in January. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected ex-transportation orders to rise by 0.6 percent.

Semiconductor stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 5.1 percent to its best closing level in over a month.

Nvidia (NVDA) helped to lead the sector higher, spiking by 9.8 percent amid a positive analyst reaction to the graphics chipmaker's investor-day presentation on Wednesday.

Steel stocks also turned in a strong performance, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index surging up by 2.6 percent to its best closing level in almost eleven years.

Significant strength also emerged among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index. The index also reached a one-month closing high.

Networking, chemical and airline stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are plunging $3.09 to $109.25 a barrel after tumbling $2.59 to $112.34 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after jumping $24.90 to $1,962.20 an ounce an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $7.70 to $1,954.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 121.76 yen versus the 122.35 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1010 compared to yesterday's $1.0997.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as Western government promised more sanctions on Russia and improved U.S. jobless claims data stocked concerns about faster-than-expected tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Chinese shares fell sharply due to losses in the tech sector. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index tumbled 1.17 percent to 3,212.24 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 2.47 percent to close at 21,404.88.

Japan's Nikkei index swung between gains and losses before ending 0.14 percent higher at 28,149.84 - marking a ninth straight session gain and the longest winning streak since September 2019.

Shionogi shares jumped 4.5 percent after the drugmaker reached a basic agreement with the Japanese government to supply an oral Covid-19 antiviral oral drug it is now developing.

The country's core inflation hit a two-year high in March, propelled by soaring energy costs, data showed earlier in the day.

Australian markets ended on a positive note, led by gains in the mining, energy and property sectors. IGO, Newcrest and BlueScope Steel climbed 3-5 percent.

Financials and healthcare stocks underperformed amid expectations for higher interest rates. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.26 percent to finish at 7,406.20 - marking a fourth straight session increase.

Seoul stocks ended little changed with a positive bias despite concerns around North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Battery heavyweight LG Energy Solution soared as much as 7.6 percent while chipmaker SK Hynix and internet portal operator Naver fell more than 2 percent each.

New Zealand shares eked out modest gains, with the benchmark NZX-50 index closing up 0.31 percent at 12,055 after a choppy session. Hallenstein Glasson lost 3.6 percent after the clothing retailer reported a 40 percent decline in first-half profit in line with a warning issued last month.

Europe

European stocks fell for a third straight session on Friday and were on course to end the week lower, as the battle for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, raged on and investors evaluated the economic risks from Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening. Weak economic data from the region also stoked worries about peaking growth.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dipped 0.2 percent to 452.34 after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX was marginally lower, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both slipped around 0.2 percent.

Telecom Italia rallied 2.7 percent after U.S. investment firm KKR & Co. said it remains interested in taking over the telecoms company.

Freenet AG declined 1.3 percent. The German telecommunications and web content provider said its management has confirmed the preliminary results for the financial year 2021.

AstraZeneca was up around 1 percent after the EU's drug watchdog recommended for approval its Covid-19 prevention cocktail.

Smiths Group shares fell nearly 2 percent. The British engineering company reported that its first half underlying operating profit from continuing operations increased 11.1 percent.

Go-Ahead Group, a public transport company, surged 6.2 percent. The company announced that its subsidiary Govia Thameslink Railway has won a national rail contract by the Department for Transport to continue to run the Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern rail services, with effect from April 1.

In economic releases, confidence in Germany collapsed in March to hit a fourteen-month low, a survey showed.

The Ifo business-climate index declined to 90.8 points from 98.5 points in February due to higher energy costs and uncertainty stemming from the Ukraine conflict. This is the lowest reading since January 2021.

U.K. retail sales volume dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 1.9 percent increase in January, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed. Sales were forecast to climb 0.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales grew 7.0 percent but slower than the revised 9.4 percent increase logged in January and the expected 7.8 percent rise.

Separately, survey results from the market research group GfK revealed that U.K. consumer confidence weakened for the fourth straight month in March as the cost of living crisis deepened.

The consumer confidence index fell to -31 in March from -26 in February. All five components of the index decreased from February.

U.S. Economic Reports

The University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of March at 10 am ET. The consumer sentiment index is expected to be unrevised at 59.7.

Also at 10 am ET, the National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of February. Economists expect pending home sales to increase by 1 percent.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is also scheduled to participate in a virtual Challenges for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability panel before the Central Reserve Bank of Peru Centenary Conference at 10 am ET.

At 11 am ET, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly is due to make introductory remarks to the Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference, hosted by the San Francisco Fed's Economics Research Department.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin is scheduled to give an in-person speech before the Citadel Directors Institute 2022 hosted by the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business at The Citadel Foundation at 11:30 am ET.

At 12 pm ET, Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller is due to speak at the Virtual Seminar Series on Central Banking and Digital Currencies: Should Central Banks Issue Digital Currencies?

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com