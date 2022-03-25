Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Announce Rescheduled North America Tour Dates

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets have announced rescheduled North American dates for their Echoes Tour.

The 28-date trek, which includes several new dates, will commence on September 22 with a show in Boston. The final concert of the tour will take place on November 1 in Vancouver.

There will also be a stop in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at 8 p.m. at the historic State Theatre. Additional cities include Philadelphia, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles with added dates in Columbus, Detroit, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Tulsa, Austin and Santa Barbara.

The band had originally planned to tour in January - February 2022 but postponed the trek due to the pandemic.

"We are really looking forward to returning to North America, and we're happy to be able to now announce these new dates for later this year," Mason said in a statement. "We wanted to make sure to come back when it's safe for our fans, the band and our crew."

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Sept. 22 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre - Boch Center

Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

Sept. 25 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

Sept. 26 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Sept. 27 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 29 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

Sept. 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

Oct. 1 - Columbus, OH @ The Palace

Oct. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

Oct. 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

Oct. 7 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct. 8 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Oct. 9 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea's Performing Arts Center

Oct. 11 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Saint-Denis

Oct. 12 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall

Oct. 16 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theatre

Oct. 17 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Oct. 18 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

Oct. 20 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Madison Center for the Arts

Oct. 24 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

Oct. 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 26 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

Oct. 28 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct. 31 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

Nov. 1 - Vancouver, BC @ The Centre

