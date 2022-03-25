Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Announce Rescheduled North America Tour Dates

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets have announced rescheduled North American dates for their Echoes Tour.
The 28-date trek, which includes several new dates, will commence on September 22 with a show in Boston. The final concert of the tour will take place on November 1 in Vancouver.
There will also be a stop in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at 8 p.m. at the historic State Theatre. Additional cities include Philadelphia, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles with added dates in Columbus, Detroit, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Tulsa, Austin and Santa Barbara.
The band had originally planned to tour in January - February 2022 but postponed the trek due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are really looking forward to returning to North America, and we're happy to be able to now announce these new dates for later this year," Mason said in a statement. "We wanted to make sure to come back when it's safe for our fans, the band and our crew."
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets 2022 North American Tour Dates:
Sept. 22 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre - Boch Center
Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater
Sept. 25 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
Sept. 26 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Sept. 27 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 29 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
Sept. 30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
Oct. 1 - Columbus, OH @ The Palace
Oct. 3 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Oct. 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
Oct. 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
Oct. 7 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct. 8 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Oct. 9 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea's Performing Arts Center
Oct. 11 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Saint-Denis
Oct. 12 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Oct. 14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall
Oct. 16 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theatre
Oct. 17 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Oct. 18 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
Oct. 20 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Madison Center for the Arts
Oct. 24 - San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
Oct. 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
Oct. 26 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
Oct. 28 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Oct. 31 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
Nov. 1 - Vancouver, BC @ The Centre
