TSX Moves In Tight Band In Cautious Trade; Energy Stocks Move Up

The Canadian market is struggling to move higher on Friday with stocks swinging between gains and losses in cautious trade.

However, the index still looks on course to record yet another weekly gain - it's sixth in succession - as optimism about growth outweighs concerns about geopolitical tensions and tighter monetary policies from central banks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which has been moving in a narrow range between 21,900.01 and 21,976.78, is up 4.27 points or 0.02% at 21,942.16 a few minutes past noon.

Energy stocks are up sharply, gaining ground after crude oil prices rebounded from early losses. The Energy Capped Index is gaining about 2.7%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is rising more than 6%. Peyto Exploration and Development Corp (PEY.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Freehold Royalties (FRU.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are up 3 to 4%.

Technology stocks are weak, in line with the trend in Nasdaq. The Information Technology Capped Index is down as much as 3.01%. Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) are down more than 4%. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) are lower by 3 to 3.7%.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) shares are up nearly 8% after the company reported normalized diluted earnings per share of $3.00 for the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22, an increase of $1.18 per share. Diluted earnings per share dropped to $2.50, a decrease of $0.45 per share compared to the same period last year.

In economic news, according to preliminary estimates, manufacturing Sales in Canada increased 3.7% in February, after rising 0.6% in January, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Data from the Department of Finance showed Canada's government budget deficit narrowed to C$ 5.2 billion in January 2022 from C$ 20 billion in the corresponding month of the previous year. Revenues increased 27.7% year-on-year to C$ 35.9 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com