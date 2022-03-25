U.S. Dollar Advances Amid Higher Treasury Yields

The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday, as U.S. treasury yields rose amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy aggressively to curb high inflation.

The benchmark yield on the 10-year treasury note spiked up to 2.462 percent. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Thursday that he supported a a quarter-point rate hike at the remaining meetings through next March, but is "open-minded" about a possible 50-basis-point move.

Investors are pricing in half-point rate hikes in both May and June following hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week.

U.S. President Joe Biden is traveling to Poland, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss the refugee crisis following the war.

In the European Union summit in Brussels, the U.S. and the bloc reached a deal to boost supplies of liquified natural gas to Europe by the end of the year.

The greenback rebounded to 1.0992 against the euro, from a 2-day low of 1.1038 seen at 12:15 am ET. If the greenback rises further, 1.08 is likely seen as its next resistance level.

The greenback rose back to 122.23 against the yen, not far from more than a 6-year high of 122.43 seen in the Asian session. The greenback is likely to challenge resistance around the 124.00 level.

The greenback was up against the franc, at 0.9296. On the upside, 0.94 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The greenback recovered to 0.6944 against the kiwi, from a 2-day low of 0.6987 hit at 2:15 am ET. The next likely resistance for the greenback is seen around the 0.67 level.

The greenback was trading at 0.7505 against the aussie, slightly up from near a 5-month low of 0.7537 seen in prior deals. The greenback is poised to find resistance around the 0.72 level.

In contrast, the greenback weakened to 1.2498 against the loonie, its lowest level since January 21. The greenback is seen finding support around the 1.22 mark.

The greenback fell back to 1.3223 against the pound, heading to pierce a 2-day low of 1.3225 seen earlier in the session. The greenback may find support around the 1.34 mark.

