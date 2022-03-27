Dierks Bentley Announces Summer Leg Of 'Beers On Me' Tour

Country star Dierks Bentley has announced the dates for the summer leg of his Beers on Me Tour 2022.

"A bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer," Bentley said in a statement. "Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to the best yet…and this year is no different! I'm excited to have Ashley and Travis jump on this leg of the Beers On Me Tour…now just counting the days 'til June!"

The summer leg of the Beers on Me Tour will kick off on June 3 at Riverfront Park Amphitheater in Wilmington, North Carolina, and conclude on September 11 at Adams Center in Missoula, Montana. Tickets are on sale now.

Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning are set to join Bentley during this leg after Riley Green and Parker McCollum tagged along on the first leg.

"I can finally share with y'all that the #BeersOnMe Tour is going to keep going..! This summer I'm going on the road with @ashleymcbryde, @travisrdenning, and @aydamn," he wrote on Instagram.

Dierks Bentley's Summer 2022 Beers on Me Tour Dates:

May 27 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

May 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Legends Day at Indy 500

June 3 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

June 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

June 10 - Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 11 - Huntsville, Alabama @ The Orion Amphitheater

June 23 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 24 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 25 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 8 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 9 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

July 15 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 16 - Belmont, Ohio @ Blame My Roots Fest

July 23 - Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

July 28 - Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

July 29 - Wheatland, Calf. @ Toyota Amphitheater

July 30 - Stateline, Nevada @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 4 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 6 - Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Aug. 13 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 14 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ TidalWave Festival

Aug. 18 - Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Aug. 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 27 - Mill Spring, N.C. @ A Night in the Country East

Aug. 28 - Jacksonville, Fla @ Daily's Place

Sep. 10 - Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark

Sep. 11 - Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

