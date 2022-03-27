Dierks Bentley Announces Summer Leg Of 'Beers On Me' Tour

Country star Dierks Bentley has announced the dates for the summer leg of his Beers on Me Tour 2022.
"A bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer," Bentley said in a statement. "Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to the best yet…and this year is no different! I'm excited to have Ashley and Travis jump on this leg of the Beers On Me Tour…now just counting the days 'til June!"
The summer leg of the Beers on Me Tour will kick off on June 3 at Riverfront Park Amphitheater in Wilmington, North Carolina, and conclude on September 11 at Adams Center in Missoula, Montana. Tickets are on sale now.
Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning are set to join Bentley during this leg after Riley Green and Parker McCollum tagged along on the first leg.
"I can finally share with y'all that the #BeersOnMe Tour is going to keep going..! This summer I'm going on the road with @ashleymcbryde, @travisrdenning, and @aydamn," he wrote on Instagram.
Dierks Bentley's Summer 2022 Beers on Me Tour Dates:
May 27 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
May 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Legends Day at Indy 500
June 3 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
June 4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
June 10 - Orange Beach, Alabama @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 11 - Huntsville, Alabama @ The Orion Amphitheater
June 23 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
June 24 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
June 25 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 8 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 9 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
July 15 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 16 - Belmont, Ohio @ Blame My Roots Fest
July 23 - Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days
July 28 - Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
July 29 - Wheatland, Calf. @ Toyota Amphitheater
July 30 - Stateline, Nevada @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Aug. 4 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 6 - Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
Aug. 13 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug. 14 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ TidalWave Festival
Aug. 18 - Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
Aug. 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheater
Aug. 20 - Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 27 - Mill Spring, N.C. @ A Night in the Country East
Aug. 28 - Jacksonville, Fla @ Daily's Place
Sep. 10 - Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark
Sep. 11 - Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center
