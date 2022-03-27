South Korea Stock Market Has Flat Lead For Monday

The South Korea stock market moved barely higher again on Friday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 50 points or 1.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,730-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is lackluster, rising residual momentum and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Friday following weakness from the chemical companies and mixed performances from the financials, stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index was up 0.32 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 2,729.98 after trading between 2,722.36 and 2,740.95. Volume was 590 million shares worth 10.7 trillion won. There were 503 decliners and 343 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.75 percent, while KB Financial sank 0.81 percent, Hana Financial dropped 0.81 percent, LG Electronics fell 0.41 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.07 percent, Naver tumbled 2.06 percent, Samsung SDI spiked 1.88 percent, LG Energy Solution surged 7.60 percent, LG Chem slumped 0.94 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 1.97 percent, S-Oil jumped 1.77 percent, SK Innovation plunged 2.60 percent, POSCO retreated 1.48 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.52 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.14 percent, Kia Motors lost 0.69 percent and Samsung Electronics and KEPCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened mixed on Friday and wound up in similar fashion and little changed at the session's end.

The Dow climbed 153.34 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 34,861,24, while the NASDAQ shed 22.50 points or 0.16 percent to end at 14,169.30 and the S&P 500 rose 22.90 points or 0.51 percent to close at 4,543.06. For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P jumped 1.8 percent and the NASDAQ spiked 2.0 percent.

The choppy trade came after the U.S. and the European Union signed an agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas to reduce reliance on Russian supply.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales unexpectedly saw further downside in February. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. fell more than expected in March.

Crude oil prices rallied Friday afternoon, lifted by news about a missile strike at an oil storage depot in Saudi Arabian city Jeddah. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.56 or 1.4 percent at $113.90 a barrel; they gained nearly 12 percent in the week.

