China Bourse May Find Support At 3,200 Points

The China stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking almost 60 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,210-point plateau although it's looking at a stable start on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is lackluster, rising residual momentum and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the resource and energy companies, while the properties and financials were mixed.

For the day, the index retreated 38.02 points or 1.17 percent to finish at 3,212.24 after trading between 3,211.64 and 3,257.11. The Shenzhen Composite Index declined 30.61 points or 1.43 percent to end at 2,113.73.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China advanced 0.87 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.64 percent, China Construction Bank rose 0.16 percent, China Merchants Bank skidded 1.29 percent, Bank of Communications climbed 1.03 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 0.86 percent, Jiangxi Copper fell 0.25 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) tanked 2.28 percent, Yankuang Energy added 0.59 percent, PetroChina gained 0.37 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.24 percent, Huaneng Power plummeted 7.11 percent, China Shenhua Energy eased 0.07 percent, Gemdale tanked 2.51 percent, Poly Developments tumbled 1.76 percent, China Vanke slid 0.40 percent, China Fortune Land skyrocketed 10.03 percent and Beijing Capital Development was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened mixed on Friday and wound up in similar fashion and little changed at the session's end.

The Dow climbed 153.34 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 34,861,24, while the NASDAQ shed 22.50 points or 0.16 percent to end at 14,169.30 and the S&P 500 rose 22.90 points or 0.51 percent to close at 4,543.06. For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P jumped 1.8 percent and the NASDAQ spiked 2.0 percent.

The choppy trade came after the U.S. and the European Union signed an agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas to reduce reliance on Russian supply.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales unexpectedly saw further downside in February. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. fell more than expected in March.

Crude oil prices rallied Friday afternoon, lifted by news about a missile strike at an oil storage depot in Saudi Arabian city Jeddah. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.56 or 1.4 percent at $113.90 a barrel; they gained nearly 12 percent in the week.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis