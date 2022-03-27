Bargain Hunting May Boost Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has tracked lower in consecutive trading days, stumbling nearly 750 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng now sits just above the 21,400-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is lackluster, rising residual momentum and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the stocks and casinos, while the properties and financials were mixed.

For the day, the index plummeted 541.07 points or 2.47 percent to finish at 21,404.88 after trading between 21,289.26 and 21,944.08.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies surged 3.29 percent, while AIA Group sank 3.14 percent, Alibaba Group surrendered 5.62 percent, Alibaba Health Info plummeted 9.18 percent, ANTA Sports skidded 4.23 percent, China Life Insurance shed 2.28 percent, China Mengniu Dairy declined 5.16 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.80 percent, China Resources Land fell 0.96 percent, CITIC soared 3.08 percent, CNOOC dipped 0.77 percent, Country Garden slumped 3.57 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 2.57 percent, ENN Energy retreated 4.31 percent, Galaxy Entertainment was down 0.11 percent, Hang Lung Properties lost 1.38 percent, Henderson Land spiked 2.28 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.10 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.64 percent, JD.com stumbled 5.30 percent, Li Ning tumbled 5.64 percent, Longfor gained 0.78 percent, Meituan tanked 8.16 percent, New World Development advanced 0.93 percent, Techtronic Industries weakened 3.62 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dipped 0.55 percent and WuXi Biologics plunged 8.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened mixed on Friday and wound up in similar fashion and little changed at the session's end.

The Dow climbed 153.34 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 34,861,24, while the NASDAQ shed 22.50 points or 0.16 percent to end at 14,169.30 and the S&P 500 rose 22.90 points or 0.51 percent to close at 4,543.06. For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P jumped 1.8 percent and the NASDAQ spiked 2.0 percent.

The choppy trade came after the U.S. and the European Union signed an agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas to reduce reliance on Russian supply.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales unexpectedly saw further downside in February. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. fell more than expected in March.

Crude oil prices rallied Friday afternoon, lifted by news about a missile strike at an oil storage depot in Saudi Arabian city Jeddah. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.56 or 1.4 percent at $113.90 a barrel; they gained nearly 12 percent in the week.

