Little Movement Likely For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,600-point plateau although it's expected to spin its wheels on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is lackluster, rising residual momentum and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the glove makers and telecoms, while the financials and plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 4.33 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 1,603.30 after trading between 1,596.63 and 1,603.69. Volume was 2.786 billion shares worth 2.216 billion ringgit. There were 591 gainers and 378 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata climbed 0.53 percent, while CIMB Group slumped 0.56 percent, Dialog Group strengthened 0.36 percent, Digi.com rose 0.25 percent, Genting jumped 1.09 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.34 percent, Hartalega Holdings advanced 0.42 percent, IHH Healthcare dropped 0.31 percent, INARI surged 1.89 percent, IOI Corporation and Maxis both fell 0.24 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong was up 0.16 percent, Maybank tumbled 0.89 percent, MISC gained 0.28 percent, Petronas Chemicals dipped 0.21 percent, PPB Group perked 0.12 percent, Press Metal soared 1.79 percent, Public Bank collected 0.22 percent, RHB Capital eased 0.17 percent, Sime Darby skyrocketed 8.55 percent, Sime Darby Plantations spiked 1.78 percent, Telekom Malaysia accelerated 1.65 percent, Tenaga Nasional sank 0.32 percent, Top Glove rallied 1.07 percent and MRDIY was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened mixed on Friday and wound up in similar fashion and little changed at the session's end.

The Dow climbed 153.34 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 34,861,24, while the NASDAQ shed 22.50 points or 0.16 percent to end at 14,169.30 and the S&P 500 rose 22.90 points or 0.51 percent to close at 4,543.06. For the week, the Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P jumped 1.8 percent and the NASDAQ spiked 2.0 percent.

The choppy trade came after the U.S. and the European Union signed an agreement for the supply of liquefied natural gas to reduce reliance on Russian supply.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales unexpectedly saw further downside in February. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. fell more than expected in March.

Crude oil prices rallied Friday afternoon, lifted by news about a missile strike at an oil storage depot in Saudi Arabian city Jeddah. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.56 or 1.4 percent at $113.90 a barrel; they gained nearly 12 percent in the week.

