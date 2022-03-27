Australian Market Modestly Higher

The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Monday, extending the gains in the previous four sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,400 level, following the missed cues from Wall Street on Friday, with gains in financial, materials and energy amid strong commodity prices, partially offset by weakness in gold miners and stocks.

Meanwhile, traders continue to monitor the lingering geopolitical situation amid the continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the related increasing sanctions on Russia.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 35.00 points or 0.47 percent to 7,441.20, after touching a high of 7,446.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 31.20 points or 0.41 percent to 7,721.10. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Rio Tinto is adding more than 2 percent, OZ Minerals is up more than 1 percent and Mineral Resources is advancing 2.5 percent.

Oil stocks are higher, with Beach energy and Origin Energy gaining almost 1 percent each, while Santos is edging up 0.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is flat.

Among tech stocks, Appen is losing almost 2 percent, Block is slipping almost 4 percent, Xero is down more than 3 percent, WiseTech Global is slipping 2.5 percent and Zip is sliding more than 2 percent.

Gold miners are weak. Gold Road Resources is losing almost 1 percent, Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.4 percent, Resolute Mining is declining 1.5 percent and Evolution Mining is slipping more than 1 percent. Northern Star Resources is flat.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are gaining almost 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is adding more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.752 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Friday after moving sharply higher over the course of the previous session. The major averages fluctuated as the day progressed before ending the session mixed.

The Dow rose 153.30 points or 0.4 percent to 34,861.24 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.90 points or 0.5 percent to 4,543.06. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq recovered from its worst levels of the day but still closed down 22.54 points or 0.2 percent at 14,169.30.

Meanwhile, European stocks saw modest strength on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index ended the session nearly unchanged, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both edged up by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices rallied Friday afternoon, lifted by news about a missile strike at an oil storage depot in Saudi Arabian city Jeddah. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.56 or 1.4 percent at $113.90 a barrel; they gained nearly 12 percent in the week.

