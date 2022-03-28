Dutch Export Growth Slows; Imports Rise Faster

Dutch exports growth eased, while imports remained strong in January, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Monday.

Merchandise exports rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 7.8 percent growth in December. Exports grew for a third month in a row.

In January, in particular, more petroleum products, chemical products and transport equipment were exported, the agency said.

Citing its export radar, CBS said conditions for exports in March are almost as favorable as in January.

Imports grew 7.2 percent annually in January, following a 6.7 percent rise in the prior month. This was the highest since August last year, when imports gained 9.4 percent.

