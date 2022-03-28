Markets Eye Ukraine-Russian Talks; Dollar Gains; Yields Spike

Modest gains in equities, a surge in bond yields, the Dollar's rise, crypto rally and a slump in gold and crude oil prices were the highlights of trading, as Asia opened trade on Monday. Markets keenly eye the outcome of the talks between Russia and Ukraine, scheduled to be held at Istanbul, Turkey. Here is a snapshot across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies….

Asian stocks finished mostly with gains. European benchmarks are mostly in green zone. American stock futures indicate mildly negative opening. The Dollar Index strengthened to 99.31, close to the 52-week high of 99.42, as the Yen weakened amidst a hawkish Fed stance and dovish BoJ stance. Bond yields surged again. Crude prices weakened amidst the lockdown in parts of China and data showing an increase in crude oil exports from the U.S. Gold dipped amidst a dented safe-haven appeal as Ukraine and Russian were again headed for the negotiating table. Cryptocurrencies surged ahead with Bitcoin breaching $47k.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,846.40, down 0.04%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,535.40 down 0.17%

Germany's DAX at 14,507.54, up 1.41%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,514.25, up 0.41%

France's CAC 40 at 6,631.71, up 1.19%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,917.55, up 1.29%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,943.89, down 0.73%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,412.40, up 0.08%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,214.50, up 0.07%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,684.97, up 1.31%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0987, up 0.05%

GBPUSD at 1.3161 down 0.20%

USDJPY at 124.52, up 2.01%

AUDUSD at 0.7531, up 0.26%

Dollar Index at 99.21, up 0.43%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.512%, up 0.77%

Germany at 0.6185%, up 8.70%

France at 1.042%, up 4.04%

U.K. at 1.7495%, up 3.22%

Japan at 0.245%, down 2.20%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $109.71, down 3.68%

Brent Oil Futures (June) at $113.46, down 3.33%

Gold Futures (April) at $1,926.55, down 1.41%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $46,952.45, up 5.14%

Ethereum at $3,319.30, up 5.42%

BNB at $431.80, up 3.75%

XRP at $0.8629, up 2.91%

Cardano at $1.18, up 3.47%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News