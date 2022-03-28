Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Slows

Lithuania's retail sales growth eased to the lowest in three months in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 12.7 percent year-on-year in February, after an 18.1 percent growth in January.

The latest retail sales growth was the lowest since November last year, when sales was 10.4 percent.

Sales of non-food stores grew 31.8 percent annually in February and those in specialized stores rose 11.7 percent.

Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco decreased 5.3 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in February.

