Hungary Average Gross Wages Growth Highest Since June 2020

Hungary's average gross earnings increased at the fastest pace since June 2020, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Average gross earnings rose 14.2 percent year-on-year in February, following a 9.8 percent increase in January. This was the highest since June 2020, when wages rose 15.6 percent.

The average gross earnings rose to HUF 454,795 in February from HUF 477,767 in the previous month.

Net earnings rose 14.2 percent annually in February, following a 9.8 percent increase in the prior month. Earnings increased to HUF 302,438 from HUF 317,715 in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.