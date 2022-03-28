Canadian Market Likely To See Gap-down Opening As Oil Prices Tumble

Despite positive cues from Europe, where stocks are surging higher amid hopes for a peace deal in the Ukraine crisis, Canadian shares are likely to open on a weak note Monday morning, tracking falling crude oil and bullion prices.

Oil prices are down sharply amid concerns about energy demand after Shanghai imposed fresh lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Energy and materials shares are likely to see a sell-off, while activity in other sectors may remain stock specific.

In company news, Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) has entered into an arrangement agreement to acquire Leucrotta Exploration Inc., a company engaed in oil and natural gas exploration and development, for a net cash purchase price of C$477 million. Vermilion will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Leucrotta Shares for C$1.73 per share.

Despite struggling for direction till around noon, the Canadian market moved higher and settled on a positive note on Friday thanks to gains in healthcare and energy sections.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 21,900.01 by late morning, recording a modest loss of about 38 points, recovered gradually to eventually settle with a gain of 68.05 points or 0.31% at 22,005.94.

Asian shares turned in a mixed performance on Monday amid lingering worries surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Amid increased concerns about high commodity prices and inflation growth, investors awaited speeches by several key Fed officials this week for clues on the pace of tightening.

European stocks are surging higher and are firmly up in positive territory a little past noon today amid hopes for a peace deal in the Ukraine crisis. Russia has reportedly signaled that it may scale down its war and aim to concerntrate on eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy also said he wants to make a deal with Moscow over Donbas and he is willing to discuss adopting a neutral status too.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down $6.29 or 5.52% at $107.61 a barrel, amid concerns about outlook for energy demand on reports Shanghai has imposted a two-stage lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Gold futures are down $26.20 or 1.3% at $1,928.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.485 or 1.9% at $25.130 an ounce.

