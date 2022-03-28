Wall Street Aims Higher; Jobs Report On Focus

The monthly Jobs Report and the Personal Income and Spending might be the highlight on Monday.

Investors are closely watching the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Asian shares finished higher on Monday, while European shares are trading up.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open higher.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 39.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 7.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 36.75 points.

The U.S. major averages fluctuated on Friday and were mixed at end of the day. The Dow rose 153.30 points or 0.4 percent to 34,861.24 and the S&P 500 climbed 22.90 points or 0.5 percent to 4,543.06. The Nasdaq closed 22.54 points or 0.2 percent lower at 14,169.30.

On the economic front, the Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods (Advance) for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $106.0 billion, while the deficit in the prior month was $107.6 billion.



The Retail Inventories for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the inventories were up 1.9 percent.

The Commerce Department's Wholesale Inventories (Advance) for February is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.7 percent, while it was up 0.8 percent in the prior month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Survey report for March is expected at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for 12.5, while it was up 14.0 in the previous month.



A two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian shares finished mixed on Monday. Chinese shares finished marginally higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 1.31 percent higher at 21,684.97 at the close.

Japanese stocks lost notably, and the Nikkei average ended 0.73 percent lower at 27,943.89.

Australian finished marginally higher.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 116.22 points or 1.77 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 282.30 points or 1.97 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 52.38 points or 0.70 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 120.34 points or 0.99 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is trending up 1.79 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News