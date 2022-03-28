White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tests Covid Positive

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was revealed by Jean-Pierre herself.

"This afternoon, after returning from the President's trip to Europe, I took a PCR test. That test came back positive," she said in a statement Sunday.

"I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency," she added.

The White House spokesperson said she only experienced mild symptoms, thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Jean-Pierre said that as per White House Covid-19 protocols, she will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.

She is the second top White House media official to get infected with the within a week.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced last week that she will not be accompanying President Joe Biden in his trip to Europe after testing positive for Covid.

The United States on Sunday reported one of the lowest daily toll in all Covid metrics.

With just 8321 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded from across the country on Wednesday, the national total increased to 79,954,968, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

With 50 deaths reporting on the same day, total U.S. Covid casualties reached 976,705.

There is a 39 percent fall in Covid deaths and 12 percent decrease in cases in the last fortnight.

Texas reported the most number of cases - 4357 - while Texas reported most casualties - 24.

Just 18,396 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease.

Hospital admissions reduced by 36 percent in two weeks.

There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 43 percent within a fortnight.

I.C.U. admissions dropped to 2,983.

64,457,026 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News