Renewed Support Predicted For South Korea Shares

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 50 points or 1.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,730-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, with technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The KOSPI finished barely lower on Monday following weakness from the stocks, gains from the oil companies and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.



For the day, the index eased 0.42 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 2,729.56 after trading between 2,707.74 and 2,737.46. Volume was 755 million shares worth 9.7 trillion won. There were 428 decliners and 425 gainers.



Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 2.49 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.49 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.20 percent, Samsung Electronics dipped 0.14 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.41 percent, Naver lost 0.45 percent, LG Chem and LG Energy Solution both shed 0.57 percent, Lotte Chemical gained 0.50 percent, S-Oil skyrocketed 6.18 percent, SK Innovation spiked 1.94 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.75 percent, KEPCO added 0.65 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.29 percent, Kia Motors lost 0.28 percent and SK Hynix and POSCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off early sluggishness and picked up steam later in the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow advanced 94.65 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 34,955.89, while the NASDAQ surged 185.60 points or 1.31 percent to close at 14,354.90 and the S&P 500 gained 32.46 points or 0.71 percent to end at 4,575.52.

The late rally on Wall Street was fueled largely by technology stocks, despite the rising prospects of aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation.

In geopolitical news, Russia and Ukraine are set to resume diplomatic talks later today in Turkey. Russia has reportedly signaled that it may scale down its war and aims to concentrate on eastern Ukraine.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand from the world's largest oil importer after Shanghai announced fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $7.94 or 7 percent at $105.96 a barrel.

