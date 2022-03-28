Malaysia Bourse Expected To Reverse Monday's Losses

The Malaysia stock market on Monday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian is cautiously optimistic, with technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the plantations and mixed performances from the financials and telecoms.



For the day, the index shed 5.35 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 1597.95 after trading between 1,595.37 and 1,606.14. Volume was 2.4 billion shares worth 1.89 billion ringgit. There were 582 decliners and 393 gainers.



Among the actives, Axiata shed 0.26 percent, while CIMB Group stumbled 0.74 percent, Dialog Group improved 0.36 percent, Digi.com lost 0.25 percent, Genting gained 0.65 percent, Genting Malaysia added 0.68 percent, Hartalega Holdings skidded 1.04 percent, IHH Healthcare declined 1.84 percent, INARI plummeted 3.10 percent, IOI Corporation weakened 0.72 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong slumped 0.71 percent, Maybank collected 0.67 percent, Maxis tanked 2.43 percent, MISC advanced 0.69 percent, MRDIY dropped 0.29 percent, Petronas Chemicals jumped 1.87 percent, PPB Group fell 0.23 percent, Press Metal plunged 2.56 percent, Public Bank perked 0.21 percent, RHB Capital sank 0.50 percent, Sime Darby surrendered 1.97 percent, Sime Darby Plantations retreated 1.75 percent, Telekom Malaysia tumbled 2.03 percent, Tenaga Nasional eased 0.11 percent and Top Glove and Petronas Gas were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off early sluggishness and picked up steam later in the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow advanced 94.65 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 34,955.89, while the NASDAQ surged 185.60 points or 1.31 percent to close at 14,354.90 and the S&P 500 gained 32.46 points or 0.71 percent to end at 4,575.52.

The late rally on Wall Street was fueled largely by stocks, despite the rising prospects of aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation.

In geopolitical news, Russia and Ukraine are set to resume diplomatic talks later today in Turkey. Russia has reportedly signaled that it may scale down its war and aims to concentrate on eastern Ukraine.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand from the world's largest oil importer after Shanghai announced fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $7.94 or 7 percent at $105.96 a barrel.

