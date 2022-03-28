South Korea Consumer Confidence Ticks Higher In March - BoK

Consumer confidence in South Korea saw a slight improvement in March, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday with a score of 103.2 - up from 103.1 in February.

Consumer sentiment for current living standards was unchanged at 90, while the outlook was one point lower than in February, at 95.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was unchanged at 99, and the outlook was four points higher than in the previous month, at 114.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was four points lower than in February at 71, and the outlook was also four points lower than in the previous month, at 87.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 2.9 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.