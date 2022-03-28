Japan Unemployment Rate Eases To 2.7% In February

The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in March, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

That was beneath expectations for 2.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading.

The job-to-applicant ration was 1.21, which beat forecasts for 1.20 - which was the same as the previous month.

The participation rate was 61.8 percent, exceeding estimates for 61.7 percent, which would have been unchanged.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.