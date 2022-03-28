Australian Market Significantly Higher

The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous five sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just below the 7,500 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, fueled largely by and financial stocks, partially offset by weakness in energy stocks amid the plunge in crude oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 62.70 points or 0.85 percent to 7,475.10, after touching a high of 7,480.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 66.00 points or 0.86 percent to 7,755.30. Australian stocks closed slightly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and OZ Minerals are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Rio Tinto is slipping almost 1 percent. Mineral Resources is edging up 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals is flat

Oil stocks are lower, with Beach energy losing more than 2 percent, Woodside Petroleum declining more than 1 percent, Santos slipping almost 1 percent and Origin Energy edging down 0.5 percent.

Among tech stocks, Appen is surging more than 5 percent, WiseTech Global is up almost 5 percent, Block is soaring almost 7 percent, Zip is advancing almost 6 percent and Xero is gaining more than 3 percent.

Gold miners are mostly lower. Evolution Mining is down more than 1 percent, Resolute Mining is slipping 1.5 percent and Newcrest Mining is losing almost 1 percent, while Gold Road Resources is gaining almost 2 percent and Northern Star Resources is flat.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Westpac is adding more than 1 percent. ANZ Banking is flat.

In other news, shares in Crown Resorts are up more than 1 percent after private equity giant Blackstone received Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) clearance to buy the troubled James Packer-backed casino group for $8.9 billion, which was agreed to last month.

In economic news, the total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$33.085 billion. That beat expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.6 percent increase in January (originally 1.8 percent). On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 9.1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.751 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks are turning in a lackluster performance on Monday, and the major averages look headed for a mixed close, with investors making cautious moves while closely tracking the developments on the geopolitical front, and updates on Covid-19 infections.

Rising prospects of aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation weigh on the market. Technology stocks are faring reasonably well despite suffering a setback after a positive start.

Among the major averages, the Dow is down 158.45 points or 0.46 percent at 34,702.79. The S&P 500 is down 1.56 points or 0.03 percent at 4,541.50, while the Nasdaq is gaining 60.50 points or 0.43 percent at 14,229.80.

Meanwhile, the major European pared gains towards the later part of the session after a strong spell in positive territory following a steady start Monday morning. Germany's DAX gained 0.78 percent and France's CAC 40 settled with a gain of 0.54 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended down 0.14 percent.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand from the world's largest oil importer after Shanghai announced fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $7.94 or 7 percent at $105.96 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis