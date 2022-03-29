South Africa Jobless Rate Rises In Q4

South Africa jobless rate rose in the fourth quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate increased to 35.33 percent in the fourth quarter from 34.9 percent in the third quarter.

In the same quarter previous year, the unemployment rate was 32.5 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 278,000 persons to 7.921 million in the fourth quarter from 7.643 million in the previous quarter.

The number of employed persons rose by 262,000 persons to 14.544 million in the December quarter from 14.282 million in the previous quarter.

