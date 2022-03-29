Canadian Shares Likely To Open On Slightly Volatile Note

Canadian shares likely to see a somewhat volatile start on Tuesday after crude oil prices pared early gains and plunged into negative territory. However, a firm trend in global and higher U.S. futures, amid hopes for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine might support the market and help limit downside.

Data on Canadian non-farm payroll for the month of January is due at 8:30 AM ET.

A report on average weekly earnings in Canada is also due out at 8:30 AM ET.

In company news, Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) projects 6 to 7% compound annual growth in adjusted EBITDA over the 2022 to 2025 timeframe, allowing for continued dividend growth. This will also allow the company to achieve net debt to adjusted EBITDA within the previously identified targeted range of 2.5 to 3 times by the end 2023.

The Canadian market recovered after an early setback on Monday, but still spent the entire day's session in negative territory, as investors stayed cautious amid concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine, and weak commodity prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped more than 130 points to a low of 21,871.62 in early trades, ended with a much less pronounced loss of 28.11 points or 0.13% at 21,977.83.

Asian stocks ended higher on Tuesday as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine began in Instanbul today. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the latest round of peace talks with a speech.

Russia appeared to be de-emphasizing ground operations near Kyiv and concentrating more on the Donbas region.

European stocks were moving higher for a third day running on Tuesday amid hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

Negotiators began face-to-face talks in Istanbul today after Ukraine said it is willing to become neutral and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region as part of a peace deal.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May are down $5.05 or 4.25% at $100.91 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $35.40 or 1.8% at $1,904.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.621 or 2.46% at $25.575 an ounce.

