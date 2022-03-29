France Public Deficit Narrows In 2021

France's general government deficit narrowed in 2021 buoyed by the economic rebound, data released by the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.

The general government deficit came in at EUR 160.9 billion, accounting for 6.5 percent of gross domestic product, after 8.9 percent in 2020 and 3.1 percent in 2019.

Revenue increased by 8.4 percent and expenditure was up 4.0 percent.

Further, general government debt reached EUR 2.81 trillion. As a percentage of GDP, the public debt decreased to 112.9 percent, due to the recovery of GDP, from 114.6 percent at the end of 2020.

At the same time, general government net debt amounted to EUR 2.5 trillion in the fourth quarter, equivalent to 101.2 percent of GDP.

