Institutional Buys Keep Crypto Market Buoyant, Bitcoin Breaches $48k

Crypto market continues to be in jubilant mode with Bitcoin breaching the $48k level in the past 24 hours, buoyed by a spurt in institutional flows. Reports that Terra Foundation has added more than a million to its Bitcoin reserves and that Russia is warming up to legalization of Bitcoin mining added to the frenzy.

CoinShares, a U.K.-based digital asset management firm, in its Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report reported that inflows totaled $192.5 million in the week ended March 25, the largest level since mid-December 2021. Bitcoin topped the table with $97.8 million inflows, closely followed by Solana with $87.1 million. Inflows from Europe accounted for more than 75 percent of the flows.

Crypto market capitalization surged around 2.2 percent to $2.17 trillion from $2.13 trillion early on Monday. 24-hour trading volume jumped to $125 billion versus $114 billion, a day ago. Stablecoin dominance dropped to 8.56 percent as the bullish momentum eroded risk aversion in the digital assets market.

Bitcoin leaped to a 24-hour high of $48,086.84, a level last touched on 31 December, 2021. BTC is currently trading at $47,852.98, a tad below the 90-day high of $48,472.53. Bitcoin recorded an overnight gain of 1.37 percent and weekly gain of 11.70 percent. Bitcoin is around 30 percent below the all-time high of $68,789.63, touched in November 2021.

Bitcoin dominance stood at 41.9 percent and the extent of BTC holders in profit hovered around 74 percent.

Ethereum touched a high of $3,470.19, for the first time after 6 January 2022. Ethereum's current price is $3,463.46, representing a gain of 3.73 percent in the past 24 hours and 15.18 percent in the past week. ETH is 29 percent below the all-time high of $4,891.70 touched in November 2021.

Ethereum's dominance surged to 19.2 percent. Around 83 percent of the ETH holders are in the money at current prices.

Terra (LUNA) jumped 10 percent amidst reports that Do Kwon of Terra Labs is accumulating Bitcoin as reserve for the TerraUSD (USDT) stablecoin. Terra (LUNA) touched a fresh all-time high of $106.14 a few hours ago.

Meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped 1.06 percent whereas meme-token SHIBA INU (SHIB) gained 5.77 percent in the past 24 hours.

28th ranked Ethereum Classic (ETH) surged close to 7 percent.

32nd ranked Waves (WAVES) soared 52 percent overnight bolstered by news of the launch of its U.S. venture Waves Labs.

Decentraland which had hosted the Metaverse Fashion Week in the past weekend is trading at $2.78, dropping 0.02 percent in the past 24 hours but gaining 12 percent on a weekly basis. The event recorded participation of several brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Tommy Hilfiger, Estée Lauder and Elie Saab. 33rd ranked Decentraland (MANA) tops the Metaverse category with a market capitalization of $5.09 billion.

41st ranked THORChain (RUNES) surged 16 percent overnight.

The crypto rally is taking place in the backdrop of the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine have contributed to change the course of the crypto market in the past few weeks. The rally is also taking place alongside an overnight 5 percent drop in Brent Crude Futures, a 0.87 percent drop in Dollar Index, a 2.5 percent slip in safe-haven gold and a broad-based rally in global equities. It remains to be seen how the outcome of the ceasefire talks and the developments that will unfold in the war zone in the next few weeks would influence the prices of cryptocurrencies in the days to come.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Technology News