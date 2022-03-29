Thailand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

Thailand also will see February figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.5 percent on year - accelerating from 1.99 percent in January.

Japan will release February numbers for retail sales, with forecasts calling for a decline of 0.3 percent on year after rising 1.6 percent in January.

New Zealand will provide February data for building permits; in January, permits tumbled 9.2 percent on month.

Economic News

