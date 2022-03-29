Indonesia Bourse Expected To Remain Rangebound

The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 45 points or 0.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,010-point plateau and it's tipped to rebound again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly positive on hopes for a cease fire between Russia and Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the resource and cement stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 37.91 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 7,011.69 after trading between 7,007.91 and 7,072.78.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga improved 0.93 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia declined 1.47 percent, Bank Central Asia slumped 0.63 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.63 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia stumbled 0.85 percent, Indosat advanced 0.96 percent, Indocement skidded 1.15 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 1.48 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.43 percent, United Tractors tumbled 2.16 percent, Astra International surrendered 2.24 percent, Energi Mega Persada gained 0.60 percent, Astra Agro Lestari plunged 4.63 percent, Aneka Tambang tanked 3.80 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 0.37 percent, Timah dropped 0.81 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 5.08 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened firmly higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow surged 338.30 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 35,294.19, while the NASDAQ soared 264.73 points or 1.84 percent to end at 14,619.64 and the S&P 500 climbed 56.08 points or 1.23 percent to close at 4,631.08.

Reports about encouraging progress in a cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey helped lift investor sentiment on Wall Street.

In economic news, the Labor Department said the number of job openings in the United States was little changed in February, while the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 19.1 percent in January. And the Conference Board showed an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in March.

Crude oil prices dropped on Tuesday amid easing worries about global crude supply after positive reports of the peace talks. West Texas Intermediate crude futures for May ended down by $1.72 or 1.6 percent at $104.24 a barrel.

