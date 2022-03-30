European Economics Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due

Flash consumer prices from Germany and economic confidence from euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases retail sales for February. Sales had increased 4.5 percent on month in January.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases flash consumer and harmonized prices for March. EU harmonized inflation is forecast to rise to 8.1 percent from 7.6 percent in February.

In the meantime, the KOF leading index from Switzerland and economic tendency survey results from Sweden are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes and consumer confidence survey data and producer prices.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is slated to release Eurozone economic sentiment survey data. Economists expect the index to fall to 109.0 in March from 114.0 in February.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's flash CPI & HICP data. Consumer price inflation is seen at 6.7 percent in March versus 5.5 percent in February.

