U.S. Private Sector Employment Jumps Slightly More Than Expected In March

Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment jumped by 455,000 jobs in March after surging by an upwardly revised 486,000 jobs in February.

Economists had expected private sector employment to climb by 450,000 jobs compared to the addition of 475,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"Job growth was broad-based across sectors in March, contributing to the nearly 1.5 million jobs added for the first quarter in 2022," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.