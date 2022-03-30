U.S. GDP Jumps Slightly Less Than Previously Estimated In Q4

A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. grew by slightly less than previously estimated in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product increased by 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter, reflecting a modest downward revision from the previously estimated 7.0 percent spike. Economists had expected GDP growth to be unrevised.

The slightly slower than previously estimated GDP growth primarily reflected downward revisions to consumer spending and exports that were partly offset by an upward revision to private inventory investment.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.