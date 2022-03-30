Croatia Retail Sales Drop In February

Croatia's retail sales declined in February, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales in volume terms dropped by a working day and seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.9 percent increase in January.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.9 percent in February, after a 3.2 percent decrease in the preceding month.

The retail trade turnover volume increased 1.6 percent monthly in February and rose 0.3 percent from a year ago.

In value terms, retail sales increased 8.1 percent annually in February and rose 2.4 percent from a month ago.

